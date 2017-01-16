Video: Residents in eastern Mosul attempt to return to semblance of normality

Cover Story
- 1. Emirates NBD Q4 net profit dips 13%
- 2. Expo 2020 Dubai launches $100m initiative for 'creative projects'
- 3. US airlines have discussed Gulf carriers with Trump team, says Delta CEO
- 4. Emirates launches paid-for access to business, first class lounges at DXB
- 5. Germany-bound Eurowings flight lands in Kuwait following bomb scare
