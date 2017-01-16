Video: Residents in eastern Mosul attempt to return to semblance of normality

As fighting goes on between ISIL militants and Iraqi soldiers in the city of Mosul, many people in eastern districts recaptured by government forces are attempting to return to some kind of normal daily life.

Families from parts of Mosul recaptured from ISIL militants by Iraqi government forces and its allies receive food and water at a checkpoint on the edge of the city.

