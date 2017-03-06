Video: Restaurants in Shanghai uses robots as waiters

  • Monday, 6 March 2017 12:41 PM
Technology

A popular restaurant in Shanghai’s downtown area has employed robot waiters to serve customers.

There are two types of robots in the restaurant. Some direct their way on one track, and others move freely around the eatery.

The robots have proven to be competent and still cheaper than human wait staff. Moreover, they are novel and fun.

The owner of the restaurant believes using robots is a good deal, because each one of them only needs 29 dollars’ worth of electricity charge per year.

(Souce: PressTV News Videos YouTube channel)

