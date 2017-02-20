Video: Saudi Arabia hosts its first Comic Con

  Monday, 20 February 2017
The oil rich nation of Saudi Arabia hosted its first comic con to show off its other riches -- young people that love the arts.

(Source: CNN YouTube channel)

Change is coming to Saudi Arabia. The world's biggest oil producer wants to be less dependent on one commodity, and boost its private sector.

Arabian Business - 2017-02-19

How Travis Kalanick aims to drive Uber's growth in the Gulf region
In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, the CEO reveals how he gave 40,000 Saudis jobs, and what makes Dubai the perfect blueprint for the GCC

