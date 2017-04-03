Video: Saudi dad fights autism through hip-hop

  • Monday, 3 April 2017 12:26 PM
Culture & Society

Saudi radio host Big Hass is using social media to challenge how the Arab world views autism.

(Source: CNN YouTube channel)

More Videos

Culture & Society

A Saudi production company has released a music video that promotes women's rights in the country. It has now gone viral with 2.5 million views & counting

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-04-02

Cover Story

PepsiCo is testing new recipes
Indra Nooyi, one of the most powerful CEOs in the world, has plans that involve millions more Arab consumers

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking