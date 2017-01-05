Video: Saudi music video on women's rights goes viral

  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 12:36 PM
Culture & Society

A Saudi production company has released a music video that promotes women's rights in the country. It has now gone viral with 2.5 million views & counting

(Source: CNN YouTube channel)

From a mother and daughter duo hooked on denim to an art-inspired fashionista, female designers from ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia stole the limelight at Arab Fashion Week 2016 in Dubai.

