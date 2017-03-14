Video: Sheikh Hamdan in Dubai Media City

  • Tuesday, 14 March 2017 3:53 PM
Culture & Society

Sheikh Hamdan visited SAP in Dubai Media City Tuesday afternoon.

(Source: ArabianBusiness.com YouTube channel)

More Videos

Culture & Society

Sheikh Hamdan shares pictures of the royal family using London's iconic transport network

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-03-12

Cover Story

How one Dubai bank, born in the eye of the storm, made it work
“We have been growing nicely over the years" and increasing profits, says CEO

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking