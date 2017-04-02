Video: SpaceX makes history by re-using a rocket

  • Sunday, 2 April 2017 12:49 PM
The American aerospace company SpaceX successfully re-used a rocket.

The Falcon 9 delivered a communications satellite into orbit, deploying a previously used rocket booster. This milestone marks a dramatic step towards making space travel cheaper.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

This is the first time SpaceX has ever landed a rocket on land. The program had successfully staged rocket landings five other times before, but on sea platforms.

2017-04-02

