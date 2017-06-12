Video: Support for Muslim converts' first time fasting

  • Monday, 12 June 2017 1:10 PM
Culture & Society

Every year, thousands of British people convert to Islam. The total number's well over 100,000.

For many new Muslims, the month of Ramadan can prove to be an exciting challenge.

(Source: TRT World YouTube channel)

We visited Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul during Taraweeh and asked people what Ramadan means to them.

Arabian Business - 2017-06-11

Gulf crisis: How long can Qatar remain isolated?
Qatar is facing its worst political and economic disaster in decades, with three of its GCC neighbours cutting ties and closing their borders. The pressure is expected to see the peninsula state bring its foreign policy into line with the Saudi-led alliance — but the question is, how long can it remain isolated?

