Video: Uber in London to appeal driver "literacy" ruling

Cover Story 1
|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The online taxi service Uber says it will appeal after losing a court battle in London.
The app service was attempting to stop transport regulators from forcing private drivers to prove the level of their reading and writing skills in English.
London judges did agree with Uber, however, that drivers should not have to have permanent private hire insurance.
(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)
"world's best 5 communities" ...A list without merit if it includes developments such as this which have barely broken ground, it simply exists on paper... moreSunday, 5 March 2017 8:55 AM - Fentoni
To make this initiative really effective they should make the traffic stops based on this radar immediately after the junction that the offenders queue... moreSunday, 5 March 2017 12:28 PM - Fentoni
Couldn't agree more and it really is high time that this issue is being publicly acknowledged!
The truth is that standard of driving here in the... more
Some comments one reads here are quite exaggerated and overstated. Take, for example, JRH's description of someone's reaction when he told them the price... moreThursday, 2 March 2017 8:42 AM - WHJ
Every year there's a fantastical new report on how salaries in the UAE are expected to go up by x percent.
Can we please stop this nonsense and... more
After waiting for more than ten years for my apt and paying rent mony for the same years, I hope Schon will COMPENSATE investors whom put their trust and... moreSunday, 5 March 2017 8:49 AM - Houssam
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
4x4 let me guess. Nissan patrol or Land cruiser black windows. The same who drive into the back of your car on SZR and try to overtake everyone on the... moreWednesday, 1 March 2017 9:09 AM - savio
Cover Story 1
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules