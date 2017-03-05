Video: Uber in London to appeal driver "literacy" ruling

  • Sunday, 5 March 2017 11:22 AM
Transport

The online taxi service Uber says it will appeal after losing a court battle in London.

The app service was attempting to stop transport regulators from forcing private drivers to prove the level of their reading and writing skills in English.

London judges did agree with Uber, however, that drivers should not have to have permanent private hire insurance.

(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)

More Videos

Transport

The head of the online taxi service Uber has apologised after a video of him swearing at one of the company's drivers went viral.

Transport

Travis Kalanick Uber CEO and co-founder speaks to ArabianBusiness.com about the ride-hailing app's plans to roll out its economy service UberX in Dubai in the coming months.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-03-05

Cover Story 1

Credit controller
The UAE has for a long time been accused of facilitating high levels of consumer debt. The Al Etihad Credit Bureau is working to expose over-leveraged borrowers, and CEO Marwan Lutfi reveals credit scores and the incorporation of telecoms and real estate agents will further strengthen the economy.

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking