Video: Violent gangs threaten refugees in Greece

  • Sunday, 15 January 2017 12:47 PM
Refugees who fled to Greece for safety are facing a new threat. Violent gangs are intimidating and extorting asylum seekers in camps.

The UN says nothing is being done despite warnings to Greek government leaders.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

Refugees are struggling against Serbia's winter as they shelter in an abandoned warehouse on the border with Hungary.

