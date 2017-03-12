Video: Volkswagen pleads guilty in US over diesel emissions scandal

  • Sunday, 12 March 2017 12:20 PM
Transport

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty in the US to criminal conduct over its diesel emissions scandal, as part of a $4.3 billion (4.02 billion euros) settlement.

The German carmaker admitted fraud, obstructing justice and falsifying statements. Describing it as a "very, very, very serious crime", the judge in Detroit set a date for sentencing next month.

(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)

More Videos

Transport

Volkswagen has offered to buy back more of its diesel cars and pay compensation, while the German car component supplier Bosch - whose software VW used - has also offered to pay $327.5m to resolve all claims.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
sponsoredTracking