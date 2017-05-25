Video: Want to live on a private island? Here's what it would look like

  • Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:17 PM
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live in a prestigious villa on a private island, you’ll find some of your answers here.

Thanks to Gulf Sotheby’s International Realty, we take a look inside an AED45m ($12.2m) villa on the luxurious Nurai Island located to the east of the Abu Dhabi city coastline.

(Source: ArabianBusiness.com YouTube channel)

Picture sea views through floor to ceiling windows from every bedroom in the house.

