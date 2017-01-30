Video: White House considers screening foreigners' social media

  • Monday, 30 January 2017 1:05 PM
White House officials are discussing asking foreign visitors to share social media information and phone contacts.

(Source: CNN YouTube channel)

The US government has begun asking selected foreign travellers to disclose their social media activities.

