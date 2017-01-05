Video: White House to continue transfer of Guantanamo Bay inmates

  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 12:36 PM
Politics & Economics

The US government has pledged to move ahead with the transfer of inmates out of the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, rejecting President-elect Donald Trump's demand for a freeze.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

More Videos

Politics & Economics

The five men accused of planning the 9/11 attacks in the US will be back in a courtroom at Guantanamo on Monday, for a new pre-trial hearing.

Politics & Economics

The US has released 15 Guantanamo Bay detainees to the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total number of prisoners in the facility down to 61.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2016-12-18

Cover Story 5

Sizing up Sharjah
Often cast into the shadows of Dubai, the neighbouring emirate is pushing back with plans to develop industries as vast as healthcare, media, logistics and tourism. The CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, is honest about the drawbacks but persuasive in his argument that Sharjah is on the rise.

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking