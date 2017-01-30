Video: Who will be the next African Union chair?

  • Monday, 30 January 2017 1:05 PM
Politics & Economics

African heads of state are meeting in the Ethiopian capital to elect a new commission chairperson.

Five candidates are vying for the top job to replace outgoing leader Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

An exhibition in Dubai called EXPO 2020 portrays the ancient and enduring ties between the Arab and African worlds.

Arabian Business - 2017-01-29

Market maker: Qatar Exchange CEO Rashid Bin Ali Al Mansoori
As Gulf bourses mature, Qatar Stock Exchange is working to attract foreign listings and boost liquidity. CEO Rashid Bin Ali Al Mansoori discusses his efforts to grow the market, including by encouraging Qatar’s numerous, but reluctant, family businesses to go public

