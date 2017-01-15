Video: Why Twitter should kick Donald Trump off

  • Sunday, 15 January 2017 12:45 PM
Technology

Stockwits co-founder and Chairman Howard Lindzon discusses the impact of President-Elect Donald Trump's tweets on Twitter and whether they can monetize his use of the company's product.

(Source: Bloomberg YouTube channel)

Politics & Economics

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter once again to tout his Electoral College victory, but are his tweets meant to distract from potential conflicts of interest?

