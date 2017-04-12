Video: Will outrage towards United impact ticket sales?

  • Wednesday, 12 April 2017 12:45 PM
Transport

Bloomberg’s Justin Bachman discusses reaction to a passenger being dragged from a United Airlines flight and subsequent actions from the company

(Source Bloomberg YouTube Channel)

More Videos

Transport

Photographs of a passenger’s injuries have been released as a warning about the potential risks of using battery-powered devices on aircraft.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Videos
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
This Week's Magazine »
Arabian Business - 2017-04-09

Cover Story

Time masters
Nearly 160 years after it was founded, Chopard remains focused on an ethical and sustainable future that will keep the Swiss watchmaker popular with GCC consumers. Siblings and co-presidents Karl-Friedrich and Caroline Scheufele reveal how the family business is moving into the future without forgetting its past.

Also in this issue

Subscribe Now

sponsoredTracking