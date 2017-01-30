Video: Work starts to repair vital Syrian spring

Cover Story
- 1. Qantas takes pork off menu after Emirates tie-up
- 2. Emirates and Etihad forced to make changes as Trump bans Muslim travellers
- 3. Prices of Trump-branded projects in Dubai fell 7% in 2016, say consultants
- 4. GCC banks to suffer credit squeeze throughout 2017
- 5. Dubai airport says 'handful' of passengers sent back at after Trump ban
