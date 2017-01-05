Video: Yemen's orphans at risk of homelessness

Cover Story 5
Nearly two years of war in Yemen has left more than 10,000 people dead and plunged millions of others into poverty.
There is a warning that orphans in the capital, Sanaa, may be forced onto the street as orphanages are running short of money and are severely overcrowded.
(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)
