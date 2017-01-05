Video: Yemen's orphans at risk of homelessness

  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 12:36 PM
Nearly two years of war in Yemen has left more than 10,000 people dead and plunged millions of others into poverty.

There is a warning that orphans in the capital, Sanaa, may be forced onto the street as orphanages are running short of money and are severely overcrowded.

(Source: Al Jazeera English YouTube channel)

Refugees from war-torn Yemen who fled to Somalia say they are struggling to survive, with little access to food, education and healthcare.

