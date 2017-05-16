What happened when President Trump met Sheikh Mohammed

  • Tuesday, 16 May 2017 1:04 PM
Business

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met US President Trump in Washington. The two leaders are in talks to discuss a defence cooperation agreement between both countries

According to President Trump, "It's a great honour to have Sheikh Mohammed with us today. A man that I've known. A very special, very special person. Highly respected. And loves his country, I can tell you that. Loves his country. And I think loves the United States, which to us is very important."

(Source: CEO Middle East YouTube channel)

The first 100 days of a new administration come at you fast, so look back at one moment from each day from the Trump presidency so far.

