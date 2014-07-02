Violence forces Philippine labour office in Riyadh to relocate

Philippine Overseas Labour Office in Riyadh says forced to leave the capital’s Diplomatic Quarter due to violence during kingdom’s amnesty on illegal workers

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 2 July 2014 1:18 PM

The Philippine Overseas Labour Office in Riyadh (POLO-Riyadh) claims it has been forced to relocated from the capital’s Diplomatic Quarter due to violence during protests over the kingdom’s amnesty for illegal workers.

The Philippine Embassy has not officially given a reason for the office’s move to the West Umul Hamam District but Arab News said a source said it was related to “untoward incidents” during last year’s crackdown on illegal foreign workers.

Saudi Arabia’s amnesty on illegal workers saw about 1 million leave the country between April and November. Following the deadline, authorities carried out mass raids to find remaining illegal residents, most of whom did not have the necessary identification documents to return home.

Possibly thousands were detained in detention centres before being exported and the crackdown led to several protests.

At least three people died during the violence, including an Ethiopian man who was shot by police.

Filipinos make up a significant proportion of the kingdom’s 10 million expatriates and they mostly work in low-paid roles such as cleaners and maids.

Arab News said an incident broke out at the POLO-Riyadh office when a group of undocumented Filipinos began a sit-in in protest for a lack of help.

“They were afraid about their illegal status and sought help but nobody would attend to them. Violence followed. They eventually went to the embassy and camped out inside its premises,” a source reportedly said.

Embassy officials called the police when they could not get the workers to leave the building.

There also were several complaints by other residents inside the Diplomatic Quarter about the violence, he said.

Related:

Stories

Philippines apologises for arresting Saudi diplomat for human trafficking

Philippines denies spying on Qatar

Etihad, Philippine Airlines sign "landmark" deal

Philippines may seek to extend Saudi workers amnesty

UAE donates $10m to Philippines aid effort

Galleries
Corruption scandal in the Philippines

Corruption scandal in the Philippines

Videos

Philippine concerns over healthcare privatization plan

Philippine concerns over healthcare privatization plan

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking