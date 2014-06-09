Vodafone warns of direct gov't monitoring

UK-based telco, which operates in 29 countries including Qatar and Egypt, says in some markets agencies have permanent, direct access to communications

By Mark Sutton
  • Monday, 9 June 2014 9:54 AM

Vodafone Group has revealed that in some of the markets where it operates, government agencies have permanent access to monitor communications.

In an annex to the company's Sustainability Report, the UK-headquartered group said that in some countries, governments do not need to request access to communications, known as ‘lawful interception', on a case by case basis, but rather governments are constantly able to monitor all communications.

According to the BBC, in six out of the 29 countries where Vodafone operates, governments have permanent access to communications. The company has operations in Qatar and Egypt, although no disclosure has been made about which countries have permanent monitoring, and the operator pointed out that in many countries revealing such information would be illegal.

The report stated: "In a small number of countries, agencies and authorities have direct access to communications data stored within an operator's network. In those countries, Vodafone will not receive any form of demand for communications data access as the relevant agencies and authorities already have permanent access to customer communications via their own direct link."

The information was disclosed in Vodafone's Law Enforcement Disclosure Report, an annex to its recent Sustainability Report. The operator said it was reporting this information due to increasing public concerns over monitoring of communications by government agencies. The report focuses on: lawful interception; and, access to communications data, although the company noted that it is often legally prevented from full disclosure.

The report said: "Media reports of widespread government surveillance and data ‘harvesting' by intelligence agencies have triggered a significant public debate about the transparency, proportionality and legitimacy - even lawfulness - of the alleged activities of a number of high-profile agencies.

"Questions have also been asked about the role of communications operators such as Vodafone in support of those activities. We hope that this report will provide some of the most important answers, although there will undoubtedly be some questions that we cannot answer."

In publishing the report, Vodafone is one of the first telecommunications operators worldwide to make such disclosure.

Related:

Stories

Mobile privacy sells in post-Snowden world

Regulator rejects 70% of UAE mobile phone switch requests

BT inks deal to build IP exchange hub in Bahrain

Kuwait approves bill to create telecom regulator

UK said to run secret monitoring station in Middle East

Videos

Mobile phone anxiety on the rise

Mobile phone anxiety on the rise

Companies

Vodafone Group

Also in Technology

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Dubai Police launches new software to predict future crimes

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking