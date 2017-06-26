Warehouses 'destroyed' in Sharjah industrial blaze

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sharjah firefighters reportedly respond quickly to the emergency to prevent it from spreading further
A large fire erupted in Sharjah’s industrial area on Monday, reportedly destroying four warehouses.
Sharjah firefighters responded to the emergency at just after midday local time and prevented it from spreading further, local media reported.
Video from social media users showed smoke spreading across the skyline while motorists heading towards Sharjah and Ajman reported seeing thick black plumes of smoke.
