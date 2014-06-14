Webcams go live at Dubai's Atlantis The Palm

|Home
Webcams have been installed at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, offering curious people around the world live feeds of the beachfront resort.
The high definition live streaming cameras allow web users to view the resort and Aquaventure Waterpark at any time.
One of the cameras, mounted on the Tower of Poseidon, offers a view of most of the resort, including the main building.
Meanwhile, the second camera looks across the crescent of Palm Jumeirah and, beyond that, to the Dubai skyline.
Visit the Earthcam website to view the live feeds from Atlantis The Palm.
