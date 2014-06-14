Webcams go live at Dubai's Atlantis The Palm

By Rahul Odedra
  • June 14 2014 01:27
Live streaming cameras offer views of Palm Jumeirah resort, waterpark and skyline

Webcams have been installed at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, offering curious people around the world live feeds of the beachfront resort.

The high definition live streaming cameras allow web users to view the resort and Aquaventure Waterpark at any time.

One of the cameras, mounted on the Tower of Poseidon, offers a view of most of the resort, including the main building.

Meanwhile, the second camera looks across the crescent of Palm Jumeirah and, beyond that, to the Dubai skyline.

Visit the Earthcam website to view the live feeds from Atlantis The Palm.

Related Stories

Travel & Hospitality

Dubai likely to rise in global tourism rankings - report

Travel & Hospitality

Dubai hotel revenues, occupancy forecast to continue to rise

Banking & Finance

Dubai boosts stake in Atlantis operator to 71%
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia

Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...

Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017

Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai opens its doors

52,000-square-meter property on Pearl Jumeirah houses four...

Dubai's Buddha Bar reopens Siddharta Lounge

New design features elevated deck with 360 degree views...

Dubai most popular spot for Brits spending Christmas abroad

Southall Travel reveals most popular long haul destinations...

How to book cheaper flights

Tips and tricks on how to land a good airfare deal

Royal Jet reveals new $80m luxury Boeing

The new business jet is one of two which cost $30m each...

More from Arabian Business

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun