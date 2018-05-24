Working out during Ramadan: four dos and don'ts for the holy month

Training while fasting can be difficult, but it is not an excuse to stop exercising.

Dina ElShurafa, founder of new Dubai boutique fitness studio Reform Athletica, shares tips on maintaining workouts during Ramadan.

1. Skip the first few days: The beginning of Ramadan is always the hardest as our bodies adjust to the new routine. If we are used to drinking stimulants such as tea and coffee on regular days, then headaches are usually inevitable.

With this in mind, it is advisable to avoid any exercise for the first few days until our bodies are accustomed and adjusted to the idea of fasting. Once the body has adjusted, devising a lighter exercise plan is a good first step to maintaining a fitness regime.

2. There is no right or wrong answer for working out pre or post iftar: It really depends on the individual and what you feel you can do within your limits. Perhaps try a light walk before iftar or a Pilates or Yoga-inspired low impact class that takes you through strength and conditioning exercises. Try to do two workouts per week.

3. Keep more intense classes for post iftar: You’ll have more energy when the body has been refueled, as performance will naturally suffer with a depleted fuel tank. Great post-iftar workouts include those based on TRX suspension trainers, which provide a challenging and fun, full-body workout incorporating strength and conditioning exercises.

4. Make sure your Iftar meal is healthy and light: As tempting as it is to overdose on carbohydrates and sugar, try to avoid sugary, fried and high fat foods which are heav. They will leave you feeling sluggish and unable to reach peak performance. Ideally, for optimal training, your meal should consist of soup, salad, protein and complex.