Why you are more likely to be smiling in the UAE

The UAE has been named the happiest country in the Arab world in a new report.

The country, which has created the world’s first happiness council, was ranked 21st globally, according to the World Happiness Report 2017 produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), a global initiative launched by the United Nations in 2012.

Sheikh Mohammed, who announced the formation of the 13-member council, said earlier this week that the world today needs to adopt a new approach to achieve human happiness.

In the Gulf region, the UAE was followed by Qatar (35th), Saudi Arabia (37th), Kuwait (39th) and Bahrain (41st) while Oman was not covered in the report.

Globally, Norway displaced Denmark as the world's happiest country in the report that called on nations to build social trust and equality to improve the wellbeing of their citizens.

The Nordic nations are the most content, according to the report, while countries in sub-Saharan Africa, along with Syria and Yemen, are the least happy of the 155 countries ranked.

Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Finland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden rounded out the top ten countries.

South Sudan, Liberia, Guinea, Togo, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and the Central African Republic were at the bottom.

Germany was ranked 16, followed by the United Kingdom (19) and France (31). The United States dropped one spot to 14.

The rankings are based on six factors - per capita gross domestic product, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, social support and absence of corruption in government or business.