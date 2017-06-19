WiFi UAE to offer faster hotspot speeds for seven days

To celebrate World WiFi Day, WiFi UAE will be increasing the speed by up to 10 times across the country

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 19 June 2017 1:53 PM

WiFi UAE has announced plans to offer its hotspot users complimentary higher-speed WiFi for seven days across the UAE at over 400 locations.

To celebrate World WiFi Day on June 20, WiFi UAE will be increasing the speed by up to 10 times, all the way through to June 27.

Jihad Tayara, vice president Business Development and Partnerships, du said: “In support of the Year of Giving and the Smart City initiative we are pleased to announce that we will be continuing to spread happiness to people across the UAE, as part of World WiFi Day and Eid celebrations.

"People in the UAE will be able to enjoy innovation and connectivity through complimentary higher-speed WiFi, where they will be able to connect and share online with their loved ones.”

WiFi UAE expects to enable WiFi connectivity through more than 400 locations by the end of the year. The service offers users two types of internet connection - WiFi UAE, a free WiFi service, and WiFi UAE Premium, a paid service that allows users unrestricted upload and download speed.

du has introduced WiFi UAE in a number of high footfall areas including RTA serviced areas such as the Dubai Metro and Tram, Emaar Boulevard Downtown Dubai, malls across the emirates such as Al Ain Mall, Al Naeem Mall and Al Naeem City Center in Ras Al Khaimah, Marina Mall and LuLu malls in Abu Dhabi, Sahara Center in Sharjah, as well as The Dubai Mall and Wafi Mall in Dubai.

