Woman charged in LA after trying to extort $15m from Saudi

German woman faces up to four years in prison in case involving one of the kingdom's wealthiest men

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 10:49 AM

A German woman was charged on Monday in Los Angeles with trying to extort at least $15 million from one of Saudi Arabia's wealthiest men, prosecutors said.

Leyla Ors, 33, faces up to four years in prison if convicted on charges of attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to obstruct justice and one count of offering to receive a bribe, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The same charges were filed against two lawyers — Joseph Cavallo and Emanuel Hudson — who are accused of taking part in the extortion plot. All three were arrested on Thursday by Los Angeles police, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

The case stems from a false complaint Ors lodged in March saying she had been sexually assaulted and tortured by Thamer Albalwi, 23, whose father, Sheikh Monsur Albalwi, is one of the richest men in Saudi Arabia, the D.A.'s office said.

The son was charged on March 13 with four counts of sexual assault, based on Ors' allegations, a physical exam and visible evidence of her purported injuries, prosecutors said. But her story later proved to have been a fraud, and the case against the son was dismissed on Friday, according to Jane Robison, a spokeswoman for the district attorney.

"The whole thing was completely fabricated," Robison said.

As part of the extortion plot, prosecutors said in their criminal complaint, the lawyers called the sheikh in June telling him Ors would decline to press charges against his son in exchange for $15 million. The demand was then raised to $20 million, and the sheikh was told that a Swiss bank account would be set up to receive the payment, the complaint said.

Ors, who remains in custody, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, and prosecutors said they would ask that her bail be set at $35,000. Cavallo and Hudson were released on bond after their arrests but face arraignment on Tuesday and July 31, respectively.

Robison declined to provide additional background about Ors other than to say she was a German national.

Related:

Stories

Saudi land owner gets $4m compensation

Abu Dhabi court orders airline to compensate passenger for flight delay

Saudi arrests 2,200 foreign workers during Ramadan

Saudi court orders separation of couple married for 35 years

Saudi jails four for planning to fight in Iraq, supporting Al Qaeda

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking