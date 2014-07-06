Woman delivers baby in Kuwait airport

The mother had boarded a plane bound for Kenya when she complained of severe abdominal pain and disembarked, giving birth in the airport.

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 2:35 PM

A Kenyan woman has delivered a baby inside Kuwait International Airport moments before she was due to fly home, Kuwait Times has reported.

The woman had boarded a plane travelling to Kenya via Rome when she complained of severe abdominal pain and disembarked the aircraft.

When it was realised she was in labour, medical staff helped deliver a healthy boy.

The mother and her newborn were taken to a maternity hospital and were reportedly doing well.

Posted by: Graham Tuesday, 8 July 2014 9:26 AM[UAE] - UAE

Whoow that was lucky for the airline
Is she married??
If not she faces Jail Sentice

