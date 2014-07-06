Woman delivers baby in Kuwait airport

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The mother had boarded a plane bound for Kenya when she complained of severe abdominal pain and disembarked, giving birth in the airport.
A Kenyan woman has delivered a baby inside Kuwait International Airport moments before she was due to fly home, Kuwait Times has reported.
The woman had boarded a plane travelling to Kenya via Rome when she complained of severe abdominal pain and disembarked the aircraft.
When it was realised she was in labour, medical staff helped deliver a healthy boy.
The mother and her newborn were taken to a maternity hospital and were reportedly doing well.
