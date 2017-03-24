Work starts on $150m Harbour Row in Bahrain

GFH Real Estate, the real estate arm of GFH Financial Group, has announced the official start of works on its $150 million Harbour Row Project in Bahrain.

The new residential and commercial destination in the heart of Manama is located on the waterfront of the iconic Bahrain Financial Harbour.

Harbour Row will include 475 residential units across six buildings in addition and a broad range of expected retail outlets and other related facilities, similar to hubs at London Docklands, South Beach Miami and Sydney Harbour.

Having completed site preparation and mobilisation activities upon their appointment in December, Al Moayyed Contracting (AMC), the project’s main contractors, has now begun foundation and piling works, a statement said.

GFHRE added that it has appointed DG Jones and Partners as the project’s manager and cost consultant and Aref Sadeq Designs as the supervision consultants for Harbour Row.

Majed AlKhan, CEO of GFHRE, said: “We are delighted to announce the start of works at Harbour Row in cooperation with Al Moayyed Contracting, our partners in the construction of this landmark project.

"This is an important milestone in our efforts to create a new and unique value proposition and one that is developed to the highest and most exacting international standards for innovation in urban living to match those across the world’s best known waterfront cities.

"As was promised, we have launched works on time and according to plan in the first quarter of 2017. Importantly, this puts us in a strong position to also complete the development of Harbour Row on schedule for the benefit of our partners and those that have already invested in the project including homeowners."