Work starts on new university 'super campus' in Dubai

$74m development will establish campuses for UK's Brighton College and Dwight School of New York
Construction work has started to build Brighton College and Dwight School of New York in Dubai with a combined development value exceeding AED275 million ($74.8 million).
Airolink, a design and build construction conglomerate, said in a statement that construction is taking place at a 10-acre site in Dubai. It was awarded the contract by the education arm of Abu Dhabi-based Bloom Properties.
It added that Brighton College UK and Dwight School New York will open branch campuses in Dubai in September 2018. The two schools, which will be located within a ‘super campus’ will have a combined enrolment capacity of up to 4,000 students.
The schools will also offer extensive sports facilities, including tennis and squash courts, and a full soccer pitch with a 400-metre running track.
The 89,000 square metre campus will also accommodate the Centre of Excellence for Arabic Language, Culture and the Arts.
Dr Anil G Pillai, chairman and managing director of Airolink, said: “Our engineers, construction supervisors and project managers are working with a collective pool of 500 workers and technicians to complete the project on time by July 2018 – ahead of the new academic year beginning in September 2018.”
Airolink is currently constructing a number of projects that are at various stages of development in the UAE and has recently broken ground on a large building project in Dubai.
Founded in 1845, Brighton College (UK) is a top-tier UK independent secondary day and boarding school offering a British curriculum through to GCSE and A Level.
New York's Dwight School is a top-tier private education institution in Manhattan and the Dubai school will be its first Middle East campus.
Facilities include a dedicated Learning Resource Centre, iconic back box theatre for performances, sports hall, outdoor pitches, games courts and a swimming pool.
Two “big ticket” facilities will be shared with Dwight school – a 600-seat auditorium and an IAAF standard running track.
