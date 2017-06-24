Work starts to upgrade UAE-Saudi border post

|Home
Musanada says work on the Al Ghuwaifat Border Post is set to be completed by September 2018
Abu Dhabi General Services Company, also known as Musanada, has started work on the Al Ghuwaifat Border Post Rehabilitation Project costing AED119 million.
Slated to be completed by September 2018, the project includes rehabilitation of fast car and truck lanes, police, customs and passport counters/checkpoints, street lighting and telecommunications networks, state news agency WAM reported.
The work will involve rehabilitation of the border post on the UAE side, facilitating movement of passengers and improving the capacity of the border post between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it added.
Saleh Al Sheibah Al Mazrouei, Musanada’s acting roads and infrastructure executive director, said: "Musanada is keen on executing projects that help develop infrastructure and boost economic and social development in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
"This project will also involve rehabilitation of food, water and sewerage networks; security and surveillance systems, external boundary walls, waiting areas, gardens and associated external works including landscape works."
