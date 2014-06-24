Workshop held for Omani SMEs

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Event aimed to facilitate a platform for new companies to exchange their experiences and market their services to potential investors.
A workshop recently held in Muscat addressed the challenges faced by new small and medium enterprises within the Omani start-up ecosystem.
The event, titled 'Start-ups Peer Pitching', was organised by Oman India Fertiliser Company (Omifco) under its CELL programme and aimed to facilitate a platform for new companies to exchange their experiences and market their services to potential investors.
In addition to a number of Omani entrepreneurs, the event also saw the participation of prominent investors like Abdulaziz al Hosni, CEO of Qurum Business Group, Sayyid Nasr al Busaidi, entrepreneur and partner at SABCO group of companies and Al Mutasim al Sariri, head of corporate sustainability, Oman Oil Company.
CELL, Omfico’s micro-business incubator project launched in 2012, is considered to be the first initiative of its kind in Oman that is led by the private sector.
It ensures that businesses owned and managed by Omani entrepreneurs are immersed in an accelerating environment and incubated virtually, which is further followed by a seed funding offer and coaching and mentoring activities provided by the CELL team.
Jaber Al Busaidi, programme manager of CELL at Omifco, said at the event: ""The CELL project is part of Omifco’s CSR vision through which it aims to help young entrepreneurs in their businesses at a crucial stage.
“Start-ups Peer Pitching event was meant to address challenges faced by SME owners by helping them interact with investors and those already established in the market.”
The establishment of Oman India Fertiliser Company SAOC (Omfico) is the result of an initiative of the Omani and Indian governments to construct, own and operate a modern world scale two-train ammonia-urea fertiliser manufacturing plant at the Sur Industrial Estate in the Sultanate of Oman.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules