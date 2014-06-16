World Bank lender considers return to sukuk market

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
International Finance Corp, the World Bank's lender to the private sector, could issue sukuk in 2015, Middle East director says
The International Finance Corp (IFC) , the World Bank's lender to the private sector, is considering a return to the Islamic bond market, an IFC official said.
A sukuk issue is still in the early stages of discussion but would likely be in the 2015 fiscal year, which starts next month, Mouayed Makhlouf, IFC director for the Middle East and North Africa, said on the sidelines of a news conference in Dubai on Sunday, giving no further details.
The IFC, which aims to spur private investment in developing countries, last issued a $100 million, five-year sukuk in 2009, listing it on the Dubai and Bahrain bourses.
Its first sukuk came in 2004 in Malaysia, a 500 million ringgit (now $155 million), three-year deal.
An IFC treasury spokeswoman said the IFC had not so far mandated any banks to conduct a sukuk issue.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules