World Bank unit to inject up to $100m in Saudi's ACWA Power

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
International Finance Corp says it aims to boost funding for renewable energy scheme
International Finance Corp (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, will invest up to $100 million in Saudi Arabia-based water and power project developer ACWA Power to boost its funding for renewable energy schemes, the IFC said on Monday.
The investment will focus on expanding the amount of power generated in the Middle East and North Africathrough green methods, as energy demands in the region increase rapidly.
Saudi Arabia must spend around 800 billion riyals ($213 billion) on its power and water sectors in the next decade to cope with soaring demand growth of around 8 percent annually, the deputy electricity minister said in May, while Egypt is suffering blackouts due to a dilapidated grid and a lack of spare capacity.
The potential of renewables, most notably solar power, has long been talked about in the region because of its sunny weather, and ACWA already has projects on which it is working with the IFC, including a solar power plant in Morocco.
The IFC, which promotes private sector investment in emerging economies, is joining Sanabil al-Saudia and the Public Pension Agency in taking an equity stake in ACWA; in January 2013, the pair of Saudi state-owned funds bought a 19.4 percent stake for an undisclosed amount.
ACWA aims to complete a stock market flotation in the kingdom by early 2015, having chosen the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi to arrange the listing, an executive confirmed in May.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules