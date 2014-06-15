World Cup fever sparks rise in TV sales

Jacky's and Jumbo Electronics have seen a surge of nearly 40% compared to last year

By Helen Gaskell
  • Sunday, 15 June 2014 11:09 AM
Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky's Electronics said that the increase in TV sales has happened more aggressively and more quickly due to the world cup.

Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky's Electronics said that the increase in TV sales has happened more aggressively and more quickly due to the world cup.

Retailers in the UAE are seeing an increase in sales of televisions due to the World Cup, which kicked off at midnight on Thursday last week.

Both Jumbo Electronics and Jacky's have reported at least a 30 percent increase in TV sales compared with figures from the same time last year.

Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky's Electronics said: "We have seen a 30 percent to 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year. There are also a number of promotions, most of which are done by the brands and some are bundling in the BEin sports FIFA package or a gift voucher. We have also seen price drops due to a transition in product line-up which happens around this time of year so there is a discount in price on some of the older models. There are also some new launches especially in the curved and the Ultra High Definition TVs."

Asked about whether the increased sales would have happened anyway because of the transition in products, price drops and bundled offers, Panjabi told ITP.net: "I think it may have happened but I think it has happened more aggressively and a little more quickly than it would have otherwise, due to the World Cup."

Jumbo Electronics, has launched its football promotion, which runs until June 28, offering bundled deals on the latest television models from Sony, Samsung and LG. In addition, Jumbo is also inviting customers to trade in their old televisions, for discounts on a wide range of new generation televisions.

Jumbo also said that the demand for 4K, Ultra HD and curved OLED televisions is on the rise.

Nadeem Khanzadah, head of retail at Jumbo Electronics said "Consumers are grabbing the chance to bring home the best in class television technology, and at the same time upgrade to larger television screens. With the broadcasts set to be aired in high definition, along with replay and recording options, we see a lot of buyers who are ready to pay for the added value of superior viewing experiences and smart TVs. Understandably, the approaching football season offers all the more reason for consumers to buy the latest televisions now rather than later."

"Football is extremely popular in this region. And in recent years, several close associations through high-profile regional sponsorships and major investments from the region in leading European teams, have also heightened the interest in the game."

