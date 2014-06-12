World Cup fixture times

By Alexander Hammond
  • June 12 2014 02:54
Every match - complete with UAE kick-off times

Group A

Brazil, Cameron, Mexico, Croatia

• June 12 Midnight Brazil v Croatia

• June 13 8pm Mexico v Cameroon

• June 17 11pm Brazil v Mexico

• June 19 2am Cameroon v Croatia

• June 23 Midnight Cameroon v Brazil

• June 23 Midnight Croatia v Mexico

GROUP B

Spain, Chile, Australia, Netherlands

• June 13 11pm Spain v Netherlands

• June 14 2am Chile v Australia

• June 18 8pm Australia v Netherlands

• June 18 11pm Spain v Chile

• June 23 8pm Australia v Spain

• June 23 8pm Netherlands v Chile

GROUP C

Colombia, Ivory Coast, Japan, Greece

• June 14 8pm Colombia v Greece

• June 15 5am Ivory Coast v Japan

• June 19 8pm Colombia v Ivory Coast

• June 20 2am Japan v Greece

• June 24 Midnight Japan v Colombia

• June 24 Midnight Greece v Ivory Coast

GROUP D

Uruguay, Italy, Costa Rica, England

• June 14 11pm Uruguay v Costa Rica

• June 15 2am England v Italy

• June 19 11pm Uruguay v England

• June 20 8pm Italy v Costa Rica

• June 24 8pm Italy v Uruguay

• June 24 8pm Costa Rica v England

GROUP E

Switzerland, Ecuador, Honduras, France

• June 15 8pm Switzerland v Ecuador

• June 15 11pm France v Honduras

• June 20 11pm Switzerland v France

• June 21 2am Honduras v Ecuador

• June 25 Midnight Honduras v Switzerland

• June 25 Midnight Ecuador v France

Article continued on next page...

Related Stories

Politics & Economics

Qatar is better off with World Cup than without it

Lifestyle

Blatter blasts Qatar World Cup criticism as "racist"

Lifestyle

Coca-Cola joins World Cup sponsors putting pressure on FIFA over Qatar claims
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year

Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...

7 must-dos before leaving your car for the winter break

Avoid coming home to duller paint and a dead battery with...

Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia

Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...

Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017

Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...

Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE

Jalal Bin Thaneya says campaigning for children and adults...

Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017

Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...

How not to gain weight during the holidays

Tips by clinical dietician Bara’a Al-Ries

More from Arabian Business

GCC»

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Opinion»

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Industries»

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

World»

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Markets»

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Interviews»

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun