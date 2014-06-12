World Cup fixture times

|Home
Group A
Brazil, Cameron, Mexico, Croatia
• June 12 Midnight Brazil v Croatia
• June 13 8pm Mexico v Cameroon
• June 17 11pm Brazil v Mexico
• June 19 2am Cameroon v Croatia
• June 23 Midnight Cameroon v Brazil
• June 23 Midnight Croatia v Mexico
GROUP B
Spain, Chile, Australia, Netherlands
• June 13 11pm Spain v Netherlands
• June 14 2am Chile v Australia
• June 18 8pm Australia v Netherlands
• June 18 11pm Spain v Chile
• June 23 8pm Australia v Spain
• June 23 8pm Netherlands v Chile
GROUP C
Colombia, Ivory Coast, Japan, Greece
• June 14 8pm Colombia v Greece
• June 15 5am Ivory Coast v Japan
• June 19 8pm Colombia v Ivory Coast
• June 20 2am Japan v Greece
• June 24 Midnight Japan v Colombia
• June 24 Midnight Greece v Ivory Coast
GROUP D
Uruguay, Italy, Costa Rica, England
• June 14 11pm Uruguay v Costa Rica
• June 15 2am England v Italy
• June 19 11pm Uruguay v England
• June 20 8pm Italy v Costa Rica
• June 24 8pm Italy v Uruguay
• June 24 8pm Costa Rica v England
GROUP E
Switzerland, Ecuador, Honduras, France
• June 15 8pm Switzerland v Ecuador
• June 15 11pm France v Honduras
• June 20 11pm Switzerland v France
• June 21 2am Honduras v Ecuador
• June 25 Midnight Honduras v Switzerland
• June 25 Midnight Ecuador v France
