World's largest solar power plant to be named Noor Abu Dhabi

The world's largest independent solar power plant to be built in Abu Dhabi at a total cost of AED3.2 billion will be named "Noor Abu Dhabi," which means "the light of Abu Dhabi" in Arabic.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, made the announcement a day after a ceremony to launch the plant, to be built in Suwaihan, 120km south-east of Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.

It added that the project is part of the emirate's bid to diversify its economy and provide alternative sources of energy at competitive prices while following the best possible environmental and technological practices.

The Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA) and a consortium of Japan's Marubeni Corp and China's JinkoSolar Holding signed a contract to build and operate the new plant, which will generate 1,177 megawatts from the second quarter of 2019.

It will have double the capacity of the 550-megawatt Desert Sunlight Solar Farm, the current world's largest solar power plant in California, United States.

The plant is 60 percent owned by ADWEA and the government of Abu Dhabi, and 40 percent by the international consortium, WAM added.

Under its “Clean Energy Strategy 2050”, the emirate plans to increase contribution of clean energy in the total energy output to seven percent by 2020, 25 percent by 2030, and 75 percent by 2050.