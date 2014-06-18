Xbox One to go on sale in the UAE on Sept 5

|Home
Microsoft's latest game console will retail from $476
Microsoft’s Devices group announced that its Xbox One gaming console will be available in UAE on 5 September with an entry price of AED1,749 ($476).
Each system will include the 500GB Blu-ray console with built-in Wi-Fi, one Xbox One wireless controller and a free 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold for new members.
Microsoft will also launch Xbox One with Kinect at AED2,199. Kinect allows gesture controls, biometric sign-in, controller paring, Skype video calls and scanning of QR codes. It also delivers enhanced features in some games such as Kinect Sports Rivals, Dead Rising 3 and Project Spark.
The UAE launch will feature a number of titles including Forza Horizon 2 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which comes with a multiplayer beta of Halo 5: Guardians.
