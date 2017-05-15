Yemen's Houthis declare health emergency after cholera outbreak

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Cholera has spread through all Sana’a’s districts, infecting 2,567 people
Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels declared a health emergency in the capital Sana’a after thousands of people were infected with cholera, the Saba news agency reported.
Cholera has spread through all the city’s districts, infecting 2,567 people, the rebel-controlled news agency said on Sunday. The disease, transmitted by contaminated food and water, has claimed 116 lives in 14 provinces during the last two weeks, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement.
Yemen has been engulfed by a humanitarian crisis since a civil war flared into a regional conflict, devastating the Yemeni economy and pushing millions to the brink of starvation. A coalition led by Saudi Arabia, the predominant Sunni power in the Middle East, has been fighting the Houthis since 2015 in an effort to restore the rule of Yemeni President Abdurabuh Mansur Hadi.
Since the start of the war, at least 4,773 civilians have been killed and another 8,272 injured by the violence, according to the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights. About 21 million Yemenis, or 82 percent of the population, are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, the UN said.
The International Committee of the Red Cross estimated that the number of suspected cases of cholera in the country has tripled in a week to more than 8,500, the BBC reported citing Dominik Stillhart, director of the agency’s operations. Local authorities have appealed to international and local aid groups for help to control the disease, the news service said.
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
It seems they need a real tech team and tech backbone and with this acquisition that is the objective. It will be also be a challenge to build the market... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 10:45 AM - SA1
This is a wonderful project and looking forward to seeing it complete.
I am curious since I am in project management and have expertise in large... more
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
Usually pregnant women can fly up to week 28, 32 in some airlines. She can be within limits and baby may have come earlier than expected.
It is perfectly... more
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules