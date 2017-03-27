Young Emirati ordered to clean streets after 'insane' car stunt

- 1. Sunil Vaswani tops Indian Rich List for third year running
- 2. Confirmed: Emaar Malls submits $800m bid for Souq.com
- 3. Welcome to the life of one of the UAE’s defence and real estate moguls
- 4. Emirates mulls laptop loaning service to soften US ban blow
- 5. UAE exempts residential property sales, rental income from VAT
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules