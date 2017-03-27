Young Emirati ordered to clean streets after 'insane' car stunt

A young Emirati man has been ordered to clean the streets of Abu Dhabi after being convicted of performing a series of "insane" stunts while driving in the UAE capital.

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution for Community Service has ordered the unemployed man to clean roads and public squares for three months, while also fining him AED17,000.

The stunts were performed in wet weather and in a car with no licence plates, a statement from Abu Dhabi Justice Department said, adding that he put his life and others in danger and did not stop after causing an accident.

No further details were disclosed about the nature of the stunts or the accident caused.

The court ruling also included the withdrawal of the driver's licence for three months.