Zaha Hadid memorial planned at Dubai project

A permanent memorial to the late Zaha Hadid, the award-winning Iraqi-British architect, is being planned at a structure she designed in the Business Bay area of Dubai.

The pixilated mirror-like facade of The Opus appears to melt from the inside and is the highlight of her first Dubai project.

Two 20-storey towers unify as a cube that appears to hover above the ground with surrounding structures reflecting off it.

By night, the cube’s interior will appear to vanish as thousands of LED lights fill the central void.