Zaha Hadid memorial planned at Dubai project

Two 20-storey towers unify as a cube that appears to hover above the ground with surrounding structures reflecting off it

By Nick Ames
  • Monday, 2 January 2017 12:52 PM
The Opus by Zaha Hadid.

The Opus by Zaha Hadid.

A permanent memorial to the late Zaha Hadid, the award-winning Iraqi-British architect, is being planned at a structure she designed in the Business Bay area of Dubai.

The pixilated mirror-like facade of The Opus appears to melt from the inside and is the highlight of her first Dubai project.

Two 20-storey towers unify as a cube that appears to hover above the ground with surrounding structures reflecting off it.

By night, the cube’s interior will appear to vanish as thousands of LED lights fill the central void.

Related:

Stories

Making a splash: Omniyat founder Mahdi Amjad

Omniyat plans $1bn project pipeline for 2017-18

Dubai's Omniyat launches scholarship in honour of Zaha Hadid

Omniyat says luxury $544m Palm project set for 2018 completion

Omniyat says to open 1,000 hospitality rooms in Dubai by 2020

Galleries
Zaha Hadid leaves behind a remarkable design legacy

Zaha Hadid leaves behind a remarkable design legacy

Also in Construction

Saudi's Yamama Cement secures $266m funds for new plant

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches new waterfront destination 'Dubai Harbour'

Also in UAE

27 tonnes of waste collected from Dubai's NYE celebrations

Revealed: Dubai Harbour, the city's newest mega project

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking