Zain Saudi inks $1.2bn deal to develop network

Telco says deal parties are Huawei, Nokia, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems and Alcatel Lucent

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 2:59 PM

Zain Saudi, Saudi Arabia's third biggest telecoms operator, said on Wednesday it has signed infrastructure supply contracts worth SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to develop and expand its network.

The deal parties are Huawei, Nokia, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems and Alcatel Lucent, Zain said in a statement on the Saudi bourse's website.

The operator said it would use its own financial resources to finance the deals.

Related:

Stories

Gulf telcos pledge to cut cost of roaming charges

Zain Saudi says losses narrow during Q1

Kuwait's Zain ups stake in Bahrain unit to 63%

Galleries
World's richest Arabs in telecoms and industry

World's richest Arabs in telecoms and industry

Companies

Zain - Saudi Arabia

Market Performance

Zain - Saudi Arabia
8.1
-0.1 -1.22 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Technology

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Dubai Police launches new software to predict future crimes

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking