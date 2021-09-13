UAE announces petrol prices for January 2025
Fuel prices for the month of January will remain unchanged
News
World
World population hits 8.156 billion in 2024
The population of the Earth is set to peak at 10.3bn in the 2080s
Music beyond borders: How Saud AlTurki is driving cultural exchange
Saud AlTurki is the visionary behind Brij Entertainment who’s connecting Saudi and Western music, while mentoring young talent, driving cultural exchange, and ensuring artists thrive both creatively and financially
Dubai Marathon, Guinness World Records partner for runners to break records
The collaboration will allow runners to attempt verified world records across various categories
Saudi Arabia news
IN PICTURES: Arab Woman Awards 2024 winners revealed
The Arab Woman Awards 2024 winners revealed honoured women’s contributions throughout the Arab world, presented awards across 12 categories