Dubai Tram service suspended after vehicle collision

Dubai Tram service between Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah Stations was suspended on Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into the side of a tram’s coach, according to the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

On Twitter, the RTA said a technical team had been dispatched to remove the vehicle and was “working to restore the tram service back to normal as soon as possible.”

While service was restored, the RTA said it was “deploying public buses to commute tram riders between the stations impacted by the service disruption.”

Earlier in 2018, the RTA announced that the tram had transported over 6 million riders in 2017, compared to 5.4 million in 2016.

