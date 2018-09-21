Fuel efficiency matters more to Middle East motorists than power: survey

More than 60 percent of 20-35 year olds say fuel efficiency is paramount in recent Twitter survey with 19,000 responses

Rising fuel prices are among the foremost concerns weighing on the minds of young car drivers in the Middle East, according to results from a recent survey.

Conducted by Ford Middle East over Twitter, the survey attracted 19,000 responses from 20-35 year old motorists in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

More than 60 percent of respondents said fuel efficiency was the most important aspect to consider when making a car purchase. When asked why they would prioritise fuel efficiency, over 75 percent said because they were either concerned about rising fuel prices (50 percent) or that they wanted to save money (25 percent).

A third of respondents would consider technology and safety considerations important when making new car decisions, while 54 percent said powerful cars were more fun to drive because they were safer (24 percent) and because they are a status symbol (22 percent).