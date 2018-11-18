Saudis revive call to boycott Amazon-Souq

The call to boycott Amazon-Souq is trending again on Twitter in Saudi Arabia after the kingdom’s US ambassador said the Washington Post failed to publish his complete response in relation to contact he had with the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Amazon-owned newspaper claimed that Saudi Ambassador to the United States Prince Khalid Bin Salman, citing anonymous sources, had been in contact with Khashoggi just prior to his murder in the Saudi embassy in Turkey on October 2. It also said that Prince Khalid told Khashoggi to go to the embassy in Istanbul.

As we told the Washington Post the last contact I had with Mr. Khashoggi was via text on Oct 26 2017. I never talked to him by phone and certainly never suggested he go to Turkey for any reason. I ask the US government to release any information regarding this claim.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) November 16, 2018

In a Twitter post on Friday, Prince Khaled said his last contact with Khashoggi was in October last, adding that the US government should release any information to support the claim made by the Washington Post.

“As we told the Washington Post the last contact I had with Mr. Khashoggi was via text on Oct 26 2017. I never talked to him by phone and certainly never suggested he go to Turkey for any reason. I ask the US government to release any information regarding this claim,” Prince Khalid said on Twitter.

Unfortunately the @washingtonpost did not print our full response. This is a serious accusation and should not be left to anonymous sources. Our full response was the following: pic.twitter.com/vo1JcNAswx— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) November 17, 2018

He added that the Washington Post did not publish the Saudi response in full, which outlined his position in detail.

“Unfortunately the Washington Post did not print our full response. This is a serious accusation and should not be left to anonymous sources,” Prince Khaled said, and posted an image with the full text, which is as follows:

“The Ambassador met Jamal once in late September 2017 in person for a cordial discussion, and they communicated via text after the meeting, the last message sent by the Ambassador to him was on 26 of October 2017. At no time did Prince Khalid discuss anything related to going to Turkey with Jamal.

“Amb Prince Khalid bin Salman has never had any phone conversations with him. You are welcome to check the phone records and cell phone content to corroborate this — in which case, you would have to request it from Turkish authorities; as our Public Prosecutor have numerous times — to no avail.”

The tweets have been retweeted over 11,000 times, with each attracting over 1,600 replies.

Included among the comments were calls for Saudi citizens to boycott Amazon and Amazon-owned Souq.

One comment said: “The owner of the Washington Post is himself the owner of Amazon which has hurt Saudi Arabia a lot in the last few weeks and we saudi as citizens we should [seek] the bankruptcy of two companies like souq and amazon …”

Another said: “Let us boycott Amazon and Souq Com because its owner is the owner of the Washington Post anti-Saudi newspaper. We do not need this company because there is an alternative in the world.”

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash reiterated the support of the UAE for Saudi Arabia.

“The new round of targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leadership will not succeed,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia’s stability is essential for the region and its future.