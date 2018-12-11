Saudi Arabia offers single-day tickets for Formula E festival

Single-day tickets for day one and two of the Formula E festival surrounding the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix have gone on sale.
Doors open on Thursday at 4pm to fan zones, entertainment and cultural attractions, plus dining and retail experiences for Formula E ticketholders at Ad Diriyah.
The Saudia Ad Diriyah Grand Prix on December 15 is the centrepiece of three days of music, culture and entertainment, with the final night being co-headlined by OneRepublic and superstar DJ/producer David Guetta.
Two superstars will also perform on Thursday, with Jason Derulo and headliner Enrique Iglesias taking to the stage while on Friday that honour falls to Amr Diab and headline act The Black Eyed Peas.
Three-day tickets which allow fans to catch all the days of entertainment, including the complimentary concerts for Formula E ticket holders, start from SR950.
But organisers have now released single-day tickets for Thursday and Friday for SR330, giving fans more choice.
VIP and VVIP packages which feature Golden Circle access to the complimentary concerts for all three days are also available from SR4,450 and SR10,000 respectively.
Fans from the kingdom will be joined by international tourists from around the world, with 30-day tourist visas available for the first time via new the online Sharek process.
