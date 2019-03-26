Dubai caps fee increase for private schools after freeze last year

Dubai Executive Council approved a new framework to regulate school fees, based on a proposal put forward by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Around 90 percent of private schools in Dubai will have school fee increases capped at 2.07 percent - the value of education cost index approved by Dubai Statistics Centre (DSC) - for the upcoming academic year 2019/2020.

Dubai announced a price freeze on school fees last year, and this week the Dubai Executive Council approved a new framework to regulate school fees in the coming years, based on a proposal put forward by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The new regulations say that schools that maintain their KHDA ranking for the 2018/19 academic year will be able to increase their fees by a maximum of 2.07%.

The School Fees Framework was also developed based on feedback from parents and educational service providers in the annual assessment by the Dubai School Inspection Bureau (DSIB).

Its goal is to diversify educational options for parents and allow them access to high quality, affordable educational services.

Decline in quality

Once implemented, the framework won't allow private profitable schools that are experiencing a decline in the quality of education to increase their fees. They will, however, maintain their ranking and be allowed to increase their fees by the same value of the education cost index.

If their ranking improves from very good to outstanding, they will be allowed to increase their fees by 1.5 times of the education cost index value. If their assessment moves from good to very good, they will be allowed to increase their fees by 1.75, while schools which move from very weak to weak or from weak to acceptable, will be allowed to increase their fees by 2.07.

Regulating increases

KHDA also proposed regulating fee increases for non-educational services which are not included in school fees, such as school transportation, uniforms and school supplies.

Dubai Crown Prince and chairman of the Executive Council, said, “Meeting the growing needs of future labour market requires successive developments in the education sector and developing proactive legislations that ensure enhancing the relationship between educational service providers, students and their families,” he said.