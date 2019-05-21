ADX achieves 95.3% in disclosure compliance of Q1 financial statements 2019

By WAM
Tue 21 May 2019 12:41 PM

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 95.3% regarding the disclosure of the 1st quarter financial statements 2019 of its listed public joint stock companies, domestic and foreign, within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period.

61 out of 64, local and foreign, public listed companies disclosed their 1st quarter financial statements for 2019 within the 45 days period given.

The combined net profit of all listed companies as of 31st March, 2019, has shown a decrease of 2.85% in comparison to the same period in 2018.

Yet, the banking sector witnessed an increase in profit with 2.69%, followed by the telecommunication sector with a profit increase of 0.51% On this occasion, ADX stated that the collaboration between the exchange and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one.

